Former world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (23-3-1, 22 KOs) obliterated Janiel Rivera (18-9-3, 11 KOs) in just 79 seconds of a super flyweight fight on Thursday night at the Fantasy Spring Resort Casino in Indio, California. Acosta rocked Rivera, then unloaded until the referee waved it off. Impressive win.

“I always train well for every fight, we knew Janiel was going to be a strong fighter and I didn’t want to under prepare for this fight,” said Acosta. “I saw an opportunity to end the fight early and I took it. I had a great camp with Joel Diaz and I feel he got me ready for this. Naturally we trained to go the distance, but fortunately we ended it early and got a great victory. We want to go back to the gym train and look for another world championship shot, hopefully Julio Cesar Martinez or McWilliams Arroyo.”

Unbeaten featherweight Victor Morales (16-0-1, 8 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Alberto Torres (11-5-3, 4 KOs). Morales dropped Torres in round five. An ninth round head clash left Morales covered in blood. Morales floored Torres again in round ten to punctuate a 100-88 3x win.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Rudy “El Tiburon” Garcia (13-0-1, 2 KOs) outpointed Diul “Elegante” Olguin (15-23-5, 10 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.