Undefeated super welterweight Callum Walsh (3-0, 3 KOs) demolished Luis ‘The Sniper’ Garcia (3-1, 1 KO in the first round on Thursday night at the Quiet Cannon located at the Montebello Country Club in Montebello, California. Walsh dropped Garcia twice, to notch his third straight first round KO. Time was 1:48.

Unbeaten featherweight Omar Trinidad (8-0-1, 6 KOs) stopped Andrew Strode (6-2, 1 KO) at 1:10 of round three. Referee’s stoppage.

Unbeaten super lightweight Ernesto Mercado (6-0, 6 KOs) blitzed Jose Zaragoza (8-5-1, 2 KOs), getting a referee’s stoppage at 1:07 of round two.

Cruiserweight Marco Deckmann, (9-1, 7 KOs) outpointed Jasper McCargo, (4-3-2, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Deckmann dropped McCargo in round four, but was deducted a point for hitting McCargo behind the head while he was on the deck. Scores were 59-53 3x.