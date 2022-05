Weights from Sacramento Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee BOXING

Malikai Johnson 138 vs. Pablo Bates 140

Anthony Hernandez 173 vs. Alejandro Fugon 170

Kenneth Lopez 165.5 vs. Andrew Garcia 165

Kevin Montano 130 vs. Corben Page 130

Cain Sandoval 144 vs. David Mitner 147

Luis Chavez 145 vs. Juan Moreno 144

Irving Xilohua 121 vs. Olaf Soto 122

Lizette Lopez 123.5 vs. Neveah Martinez 125.5 MMA

Salvador Martinez 186 vs. Raheem Gilliam 186 Venue: Sacramento DoubleTree Hotel

Date: Friday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.

Promoter: Nasser Niavaroni

