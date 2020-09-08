

Unbeaten super middleweight Mario Cazares (12-0, 6 KOs) is anxious to get into the ring on September 25 and achieve the most important victory of his career by not only defeating, but also knocking out Julio César Chávez Jr. “There was a lot of talk about the weight controversy,” said Cazares. “Although there was already a prior agreement, we agreed to fight at 175 pounds. Mr. Julio César Chávez, whom I respect a lot and is my idol, is right. It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m going to take advantage, as I’m going to beat Junior. I’m going to knock him out and I’m going to take him out of boxing.

“That they have taken all the advantages has motivated me more. They have awakened the indomitable warrior, the spark within me that will drive me to leave everything in the ring, and I am going to knock him out. Julio has wasted many opportunities, I was only waiting for one. It came to me and I’m not going to miss it!”