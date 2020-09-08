

By Hesiquio Balderas

Undefeated flyweight Joselito Velázquez (13-0, 9 KOs) is on a fast track to a world championship. After nine months away from the ring, the former Mexican Olympian beat Brandon Gallardo (8-2-1, 3 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision last Saturday in Mexico City. He felt a bit sluggish due to the high altitude of the Mexican capital, but he dominated the fight (98-92 3x) and now is ready to take on the very best in his division in 2021.

“I felt good but I’ve been out of the ring for nine months, but it was a good fight and now I’m ready to take on the very best. I’m on my way to become a world champion,” said Velazquez, who is trained by the Hall of Famer Freddie Roach and managed by two-time manager of the year Frank Espinoza.

“We have big plans for Joselito who did very well in his last fight. We would take on the very best in 2021. We have no doubt that Velazquez will be world champ,” said Espinoza.