October 19, 2023
Boxing News

Catterall-Linares Final Press Conference

0k8a0396
Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

WBC #5, WBO #5, WBA #7, IBF #7 super lightweight contender Jack Catterall and former three-division world champion Jorge Linares faced off today at the final press conference for their DAZN clash on Saturday at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

