Catterall-Linares Final Press Conference WBC #5, WBO #5, WBA #7, IBF #7 super lightweight contender Jack Catterall and former three-division world champion Jorge Linares faced off today at the final press conference for their DAZN clash on Saturday at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. "Rockin' Fights" 45 Update

