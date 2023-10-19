Unbeaten super lightweight Alex “El Toro” Vargas (13-0, 5 KOs) will now face Julio “El Pantera” Rosa (8-3, 4 KOs) in the eight round main event of Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” 45 on October 28 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Rosa stepped in for Vargas’ original opponent Matt Conway, who was forced to pull out of the fight due to a fractured elbow suffered in training.

The six-fight card also features super welterweight Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (14-2, 6 KOs) against Jermone “Quadruple J” Jones Jr. (7-1, 6 KOs) in an eight round clash.