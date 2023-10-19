Cruiserweight contender Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (18-2, 15 KOs) ended a two-fight losing streak with an impressive third round stoppage against Carlos Frometa (12-2, 7 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Glanton dropped Frometa at the end of round two. Frometa was then deducted a point for holding in round three and Glanton dropped him again moments later to end it. Time was 2:14.

Like this: Like Loading...