Cruiserweight contender Brandon “Bulletproof” Glanton (18-2, 15 KOs) ended a two-fight losing streak with an impressive third round stoppage against Carlos Frometa (12-2, 7 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Glanton dropped Frometa at the end of round two. Frometa was then deducted a point for holding in round three and Glanton dropped him again moments later to end it. Time was 2:14.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That guy just turned away from the fight. Probably time to find something else to do. I don’t think Glanton is ever champion, but he has really heavy hands and is great to watch.
Rabbit punches (punches in back of the head) should be illegal. “Boots” Ennis does it constantly.
I completely agree, but you can’t just stop in the middle of the fight and turn away.