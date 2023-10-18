Super welterweight star “King” Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) and knockout artist Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of Parral, Mexico will host a press conference on October 25 ahead of their December 2 twelve-round collision. The fight will take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will be broadcasted worldwide on DAZN. Tickets go on sale October 25 at 10AM CT, and are priced at $500, $350, $250, $150, $100 and $50
Holy Crap!!! This guy Migraña is from my hometown and he’s a BEAST. I think Kingry might lose this one as well. i usually root for Ryan but this guy is from my side of the hood. Vamos Parral.
I remenber paying $500 to see De La Hoya vs Quartey in Vegas. Inflation is a mofo. BTW, Duarte is actually pretty good.
Now, that was a hell of a fight. it was worth the whole 29.99.
I saw Bobby Chacon vs Rafael ‘Bazooka’ Limon IV for $15.
Damn I’m old.
Looking forward to Garcia/Duarte. Garcia better stay focus and tuck his chin from round 1 through round 12 (if it requires 12 rounds).
If kingry has not recovered mentally from your loss against tank Davis Duarte might upset this fight
im sure they meant superlightweight 140lb division byt the way