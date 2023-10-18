Kingry-Duarte lands in Houston Super welterweight star “King” Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) and knockout artist Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of Parral, Mexico will host a press conference on October 25 ahead of their December 2 twelve-round collision. The fight will take place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will be broadcasted worldwide on DAZN. Tickets go on sale October 25 at 10AM CT, and are priced at $500, $350, $250, $150, $100 and $50 Glanton destroys Frometa in three Late Results from Hanover, Maryland Like this: Like Loading...

