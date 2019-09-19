Undefeated former champion Brian Carlos Castaño (15-0-1, 11 KOs) will battle Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight showdown that headlines November 2 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Former world champions Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna (34-2-1, 23 KOs) and Jesús Andrés Cuellar (29-3, 22 KOs) colliding in a 10-round super featherweight showdown in the co-feature.

FS1 and FOX Deportes will televise.