Undefeated former champion Brian Carlos Castaño (15-0-1, 11 KOs) will battle Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight showdown that headlines November 2 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.
Former world champions Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna (34-2-1, 23 KOs) and Jesús Andrés Cuellar (29-3, 22 KOs) colliding in a 10-round super featherweight showdown in the co-feature.
FS1 and FOX Deportes will televise.
Castano – Omotoso is a very good match up.
Omotoso just beat Curtis Stevens and he packs a serious punch. Castano had a split draw against Lara a while back.
This should be a very good fight between two hard punchers. Castano may be higher ranked, but an upset wouldn’t surprise me at all. Its I fight I am looking forward to.