September 19, 2019
Boxing News

Castaño-Omotoso headline Nov 2 on FS1

Undefeated former champion Brian Carlos Castaño (15-0-1, 11 KOs) will battle Wale “Lucky Boy” Omotoso (28-4, 22 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight showdown that headlines November 2 from MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

Former world champions Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna (34-2-1, 23 KOs) and Jesús Andrés Cuellar (29-3, 22 KOs) colliding in a 10-round super featherweight showdown in the co-feature.

FS1 and FOX Deportes will televise.

Wallin is the Toast of Sweden
Weights from Long Island

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Castano – Omotoso is a very good match up.

    Omotoso just beat Curtis Stevens and he packs a serious punch. Castano had a split draw against Lara a while back.

    This should be a very good fight between two hard punchers. Castano may be higher ranked, but an upset wouldn’t surprise me at all. Its I fight I am looking forward to.

    Reply
    • >