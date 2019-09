Weights from Long Island Tyrone James 154.2 vs. Dennis Knifechief 154

Junior Almonte 116.8 vs. Ernesto Garza Iii 116.8

Alex “El Toro” Vargas 143.6 vs. Deo Kizito 145

Emmanuel Etienne 190.6 vs. Charles Johnson 194.4 Venue: The Paramount, Huntington, NY

Promoter: Star Boxing

Doors open at 7:00PM, event begins at 7:30PM

