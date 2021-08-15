By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) successfully defended his title against two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (20-2, 13 KOs) in winning a split decision on the Showtime Championship Boxing main event as it was Cuba vs. the Philippines Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

Casimero stalked in the opening round as Rigondeaux backed, moments later the Filipino roughed up Rigondeaux shoving him to the canvas but continued to attack aggressively. Rigondeaux continued to box as he connected Casimero with the straight left multiple times slowing down the Filipino’s attack. Circling the ring in the third, Rigondeaux pawed with the jab as Casimero chased, drawing boos from the crowd as this was not the norm for fans at the “War Grounds.” Staying elusive in round four, Rigondeaux continued to box away as Casimero chased the fans continued to show their displeasure.

The champ came out attacking the body as Rigondeaux kept fighting his fight, preventing Casimero’s offense, later in the round Casimero landed a big right hand. It continued to be a chess match in the seventh. Later in the eighth, the Filipino lured the Cuban to fight, stand and trade picking up the action. The champion, Casimero did not lose his composure as he continued to stick to the plan, Rigondeaux continued his groove staying away and using the jab.

Casimero continued to chase the elusive Rigondeaux in the ninth as he attempted to get inside with pressure. Late in the fight in the tenth, Casimero pressure with Rigondeux continuing to stick and move cat and mouse. The championship rounds saw Casimero apply pressure but Rigondeaux got rough to start the eleventh. The champ continued to pressure smart as Rigondeaux stood away and wanted no part to convince the judges. In the twelfth and final round, the pressure continued on Casimero’s part as Rigondeaux kept his distance and boxed.

In the end, the judges scored the bout 115-113 Rigondeaux, 116-112 Casimero, and 117-111 for Casimero.