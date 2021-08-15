By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) successfully defended his title against two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (20-2, 13 KOs) in winning a split decision on the Showtime Championship Boxing main event as it was Cuba vs. the Philippines Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California
Casimero stalked in the opening round as Rigondeaux backed, moments later the Filipino roughed up Rigondeaux shoving him to the canvas but continued to attack aggressively. Rigondeaux continued to box as he connected Casimero with the straight left multiple times slowing down the Filipino’s attack. Circling the ring in the third, Rigondeaux pawed with the jab as Casimero chased, drawing boos from the crowd as this was not the norm for fans at the “War Grounds.” Staying elusive in round four, Rigondeaux continued to box away as Casimero chased the fans continued to show their displeasure.
The champ came out attacking the body as Rigondeaux kept fighting his fight, preventing Casimero’s offense, later in the round Casimero landed a big right hand. It continued to be a chess match in the seventh. Later in the eighth, the Filipino lured the Cuban to fight, stand and trade picking up the action. The champion, Casimero did not lose his composure as he continued to stick to the plan, Rigondeaux continued his groove staying away and using the jab.
Casimero continued to chase the elusive Rigondeaux in the ninth as he attempted to get inside with pressure. Late in the fight in the tenth, Casimero pressure with Rigondeux continuing to stick and move cat and mouse. The championship rounds saw Casimero apply pressure but Rigondeaux got rough to start the eleventh. The champ continued to pressure smart as Rigondeaux stood away and wanted no part to convince the judges. In the twelfth and final round, the pressure continued on Casimero’s part as Rigondeaux kept his distance and boxed.
In the end, the judges scored the bout 115-113 Rigondeaux, 116-112 Casimero, and 117-111 for Casimero.
Guillermo Rigondeaux won the olympics by running
Rigo didn’t do much, but Casimero landed almost nothing. This article makes Casimero sound quite a bit more effective than he was.
This fight was even hard for the announcers to watch, sweet science of boxing or a bit of a circus act? It was obvious that the fans were disappointed and they made it cleared by the booing during and after the final result. Many people knew this was going to happen, a rigo win but a lot of disappointment true fight fans . The only way you can sum this up is by saying that pbc and showtime tried to make ice cream out of horse shit and that will never happen. The punch bowl as they call it and the Carson fans deserve better than that.
When offensive outputs are horrible, I prefer to go with the fighter who wants it more. Meaning, Casimero tried to press the action, so I believe the Casimero won the fight. It’s too bad Casimero did not throw authoritative jabs.
Rigondeaux had opportunities to shoot more straight lefts to head and body but nope. Rigondeaux has nobody to blame but himself.
It was always Rigo’s choice to counter only occasionally when he could throw a combination. It’s his fault because he seems to get off on the defensive aspect to much. By not selecting most of those moments after he makes his opponent miss by countering he digs his own grave. He also must like the result of making a bout 5-15% of the purses he would make it he countered more. He doesn’t have to copy loma- it’s understood he loves defense, but you HAVE to add some offense too.
He can’t do it forever. He is so well preserved because he doesn’t need to spar and at his age of 40 or more he still only has the 22 pro fights. I just hope someone retires him so he doesn’t try to hang around as long as B-Hop did.
I fell asleep, what happened? Oh a borefest. Most entertaining thing was the post fight interview. How many racks did casimeros promoter have
As I have previously said it, Rigo is a boring fighter. Wasted skills, they should skip fighting this guy so he would opt for retirement.