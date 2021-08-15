Ortiz KOs Kavaliauskas in eight By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside WBO #1 welterweight Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) won via impressive 8th round KO over WBO #5 Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-2-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Ortiz dropped Kavaliauskas twice in round eight to end it. _ Casimero defeats Rigondeaux by split decision WBA planning to eliminate interim titles

