By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
WBO #1 welterweight Vergil Ortiz (18-0, 18 KOs) won via impressive 8th round KO over WBO #5 Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-2-1, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Ortiz dropped Kavaliauskas twice in round eight to end it.
— Kava dropped 4x in the 8th.
Couldn’t stay on his feet by then. Good fight and good stoppage with Vergil hurt and dropped early in the fight. Need more Vergils and Kavas in boxing to be sure.
A true young champ who fights like a veteran
Okay, I want to see Ortiz fight against Porter. It’s too early for Ortiz vs. Ennis.
I believe Crawford is looking for a fight against PacMan (or Ugas). I hope PacMan defeats Ugas, so PacMan can have a final fight against Crawford.
Not sure what the heck García is doing for now, but he is taking up too much dust. Maybe García and Ennis can arrange a scrap. Let’s not forget about a lurking Stanionis.
Spence’s career is currently a big mystery.
147 involves a lot of high speed chess moves.
I’d love to see Ortiz and Stanionis mix it up!
this fight helped Vergil alot. He is a good fighter. Too early for Bud and unnecessary at this point. Fight a Danny Garcia next and stop him. Or learn how to go 12 hard. Or Porter. Spence would be a pick em. Spence is slow. Nuff said.
I didnt see the fight but felt Kavaliauskas took a few dives, i feel for the commentators trying to pronounce his name