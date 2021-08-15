August 14, 2021
WBA planning to eliminate interim titles

To: WBA Promoters
From: Championships Committee
Ref: Interim Titles

Dear Sirs,

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has decided to withdraw all the Interim championship titles approved so far in light of the resolution to eliminate all the interim champions. However, they will be approved as elimination ﬁghts.

The WBA Championships Committee will study case by case to decide which Interim champions will be ordered to ﬁght the champions.

Sincerely yours,
Carlos Chavez
Championships Committee Chairman

  • They’re eliminating Interim titles but replacing them with Designated Champ in Waiting belts.

  • Perhaps the WBA should take it a step further. Either eliminate everyone from the top down to the admistrative ranks or just eliminate itself.

    The WBA is beyond a sad joke. All I want for Christmas is a national boxing commision. We would at least have the illusion of fairness or control.

    Guess I’m still pissed at the BS from last week in the Fox and Maestro fight.

