To: WBA Promoters

From: Championships Committee

Ref: Interim Titles

Dear Sirs,

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has decided to withdraw all the Interim championship titles approved so far in light of the resolution to eliminate all the interim champions. However, they will be approved as elimination ﬁghts.

The WBA Championships Committee will study case by case to decide which Interim champions will be ordered to ﬁght the champions.

Sincerely yours,

Carlos Chavez

Championships Committee Chairman