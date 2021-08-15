To: WBA Promoters
From: Championships Committee
Ref: Interim Titles
Dear Sirs,
The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has decided to withdraw all the Interim championship titles approved so far in light of the resolution to eliminate all the interim champions. However, they will be approved as elimination ﬁghts.
The WBA Championships Committee will study case by case to decide which Interim champions will be ordered to ﬁght the champions.
Sincerely yours,
Carlos Chavez
Championships Committee Chairman
Just eliminate yourselves, that’d work better for the sport.
The WBA had been investigated by some authority and ordered to!
The WBC has 197 Champions so they should take note.
Didn’t Mendoza sing this same song three years ago?
They’re eliminating Interim titles but replacing them with Designated Champ in Waiting belts.
Perhaps the WBA should take it a step further. Either eliminate everyone from the top down to the admistrative ranks or just eliminate itself.
The WBA is beyond a sad joke. All I want for Christmas is a national boxing commision. We would at least have the illusion of fairness or control.
Guess I’m still pissed at the BS from last week in the Fox and Maestro fight.