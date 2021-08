To: WBA Promoters

From: Championships Committee

Ref: Interim Titles

Dear Sirs,

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee has decided to withdraw all the Interim championship titles approved so far in light of the resolution to eliminate all the interim champions. However, they will be approved as elimination fights.

The WBA Championships Committee will study case by case to decide which Interim champions will be ordered to fight the champions.

Sincerely yours,

Carlos Chavez

Championships Committee Chairman