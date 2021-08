Results from Tulsa Jason Moloney took a grueling unanimous decision over Joshua Greer Jr., grabbing the WBC Silver Bantamweight strap. animous Decision over Joshua Greer Jr., grabbing the WBC Silver Bantamweight strap. Scores 98-92, 98-92, 96-94. Karlos Balderas (10-1, 9 KOs) TKO 2 Fidel Cervantes (9-2-1, 4 KOs), 2:03. Buatsi stops Bolotniks in 11 Alamo defeats Yung

