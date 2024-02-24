February 24, 2024
Caparello KOs WBC #8 Federici

In an upset, former world title challenger Blake “Il Capo” Caparello (35-4-1, 15 KOs) knocked out WBC #8, WBA #14 cruiserweight Simone “The Italian Tank” Federici (20-3-1, 8 KOs) in the fifth round on Friday night at the Paramount in Huntington, New York. A short left hook sent Federici to the canvas. The 37-year-old Caparello claimed the WBC Continental Americas and NABA Gold belts.

Caparello-Federici was elevated to the main event when the original headliner between super welterweights Wendy Toussaint and Mponda Kalunga was scrapped due to visa issues.

