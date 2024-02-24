Hometown super middleweight hero Lester Martinez (17-0, 15 KOs) of Guatemala TKO’d Ruben Angulo (11-9-2, 5 KOs) of Colombia on Friday night at the Parque de la Industria, Guatemala City, Guatemala. Martinez steadlily broke down Angulo from round one with punches to the body and head. Martinez turned it up near the end of round two firing a rapid combination to the head that sent Angulo crashing to the canvas where he was counted out by the referee. Martinez won the vacant WBC Latino title. Martinez began his professional career debuting with a knockout of former world champion Ricard Mayorga back in 2019.

Former world title challenger David Jimenez (15-1, 11 KOs) of Costa Rica defeated local favorite Pablo Macario (8-6, 4 KOs) in the 10 round flyweight co-feature. Jimenez dominated the action and was in control of the bout overall. Macario fought gamely all night and had the support of the fans on hand but Jimenez was a bit too seasoned for him. The official judges scorecards read 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92 all in favor of Jimenez.