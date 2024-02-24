Weights from Hanover, Maryland Immanuwel Aleem 167.6 vs. Malcolm Jones 166.4

(WBC Continental Americas & UBO Continental titles) Jaqeem Hutcherson 122 vs. Brandon Chambers 121

(UBO Inter Continental title) Joseph Veazy 144.2 vs Jose Belloso 142.6

Ahmad Muhammad Jones 146 vs Corey Champion 145.4

Vincent Mosca 179.2 vs Zak Kelly 175

Ezri Turner 157.4 vs Jeremiah Truhlar 160

Ishmael Dixon 154.6 vs Walter Sanders 163.8

Tanisha Faquiri 135.4 vs Kenneth Agnew 138.2

Courtney Brown 152 vs Victor Williams 147.6

Boris Nde 140.6 vs Carlos Marrero 139.2 Venue: Maryland Live Casino, Hanover, Maryland

Promoter: Christen & Tony Jeter (Jeter Promotions)

Lester Martinez TKOs Angulo in Guatemala Michael Moorer Exclusive Interview

