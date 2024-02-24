By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® sat down with soon to be inducted Hall of Famer Michael Moorer, the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion of the world. Moorer shared his memories of winning the WBO heavyweight title in 1992 when he stopped Bert Cooper and the upset of Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield in ’94 for his WBA and IBF belts. He also recalled the KO by “Big George” Foreman seven months later, a fight he was dominating through 9 rounds.

Moorer talked about training at the famous Kronk Gym with the late, great Emanuel Steward as an amateur then pro and opened up about his disgust for the business of boxing and the struggles that many fighters face today when their career is over including himself. He also shared insight of the heavyweight division today with thoughts on Fury-Usyk and Joshua-Ngannou plus the light heavyweight clash between Bivol-Beterbiev and much more in this riveting exclusive interview.