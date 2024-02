Weights from Bridgewater, Massachusetts Kevin “BIg Gulp” Nagle 287.5 vs. Alfred Trevino 229

Anthony Andreozzi 177.5 vs. Igor Pessoa 170.5

Greg Bono 164 vs. Bruno Dias 166

Ryan Clark 158 vs. Jay Gregory 159

Ricky Ford 158 vs. Erick Alves 159

Joe Bush 147.5 vs. Rakim Johnson 151.5 Venue: Veterans Club, Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Venue: Veterans Club, Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Promoter: Granite Chin Promotions

