By Robert Coster

Former flyweight title contender Ignacio “Nacho” Espinal of the Dominican Republic passed away last week at the age of 75. Espinal, whose career spanned from 1969 to 1981, was called by many experts a world champion without a crown.

He decisioned future WBA flyweight king Betulio Gonzalez in his hometown of Caracas, Venezuela, but Ignacio will mostly be remembered for his three memorable WBC title fights in Merida, Mexico, against WBC champion and future Hall of Famer Miguel Canto in 1973, all in the same year (!).

The first fight vs. Canto ended in a draw, a highly controversial decision. The second fight against Canto was a split decision loss, also controversial. The WBC ordered another fight – the third in the same year – and this time Canto won by a unanimous nod. Remembering his epic trilogy with Canto, Espinal liked to say, “I had to fight Canto, the crowd from Merida, the referee, and the judges.”

Ignacio Espinal’s record was 33-14-4 with 21KOs, most of his losses coming at the end of his career. RIP Ignacio Espinal.