Undefeated welterweight Gor Yeritsyan (18-0, 14 KOs) outworked Quinton “Quickdraw” Randall, (13-2-1, 3 KOs) over ten rounds to claim the vacant WBC Continental Americas title on Friday night at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. Technical fight that never really heated up. Scores were 99-91, 100-90, 100-90.

Unbeaten super lightweight knockout artist Cain Sandoval (12-0, 11 KOs) went the distance for the first time against 2008 Olympian Javier “El Intocable” Molina (22-6, 9 KOs). Sandoval pressed the action and punished the body of Molina, who was savvy enough to not get caught. Scores were 100-90 3x.