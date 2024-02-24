February 24, 2024
Masuda sinks WBO#6 Sultan in one

By Joe Koizumi
Hard-punching southpaw prospect Riku Masuda (4-1, 4 KOs), 117.75, demonstrated his vaunted power punching in polishing off WBO#6 ex-world title challenger Jonas Sultan (19-7, 11 KOs), 117.5, at 2:21 of the opening session in a scheduled eight supporting a world title tripleheader on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Masuda, whose amateur mark was 52-14 including 22 stoppages, failed to win the national 118-pound belt from unbeaten world-rated Seiya Tsutsumi only to lose a close decision last August. The quick demolition was produced by a haymaker, a southpaw left to the midsection. Sultan fell to be unable to beat the count though he almost raised himself. The ref mercilessly tolled the fatal ten.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

