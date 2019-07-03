Golden Boy Promotions has reportedly made an offer for a September fight between Canelo Alvarez and WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. “Sergey would be very interested in fighting Canelo Alvarez,” Kovalev’s promoter Kathy Duva of Main Events told Sky Sports. However, she said that Kovalev is on the brink of signing to fight his mandatory against Anthony Yarde in August. “Golden Boy made an offer for a September Canelo fight just a few hours ago. I don’t know if, at this point, enough time remains to make this rather complicated deal in the few hours that remain,” Duva stated.