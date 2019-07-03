Olympian featherweight Michael Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) has a new opponent for his Belfast homecoming. Conlan, who was originally slated to face former Olympic nemesis Vladimir Nikitin, will now take on Diego Alberto “El Profeta” Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder on August 3 at Falls Park as part of the city’s annual Féile an Phobail summer festival. Nikitin recently pulled out of the fight, citing a biceps injury. “Maybe once I’m a world champion, I might give Nikitin a shot, but for now, I’m moving on because it was more stalling my career than advancing it in terms of the level I’m at,” Conlan said.

Conlan-Ruiz and the 10-round middleweight showdown between Luke Keeler and Luis Arias will stream live in the United States on ESPN+.