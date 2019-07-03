Olympian featherweight Michael Conlan (11-0, 6 KOs) has a new opponent for his Belfast homecoming. Conlan, who was originally slated to face former Olympic nemesis Vladimir Nikitin, will now take on Diego Alberto “El Profeta” Ruiz (21-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder on August 3 at Falls Park as part of the city’s annual Féile an Phobail summer festival. Nikitin recently pulled out of the fight, citing a biceps injury. “Maybe once I’m a world champion, I might give Nikitin a shot, but for now, I’m moving on because it was more stalling my career than advancing it in terms of the level I’m at,” Conlan said.
Conlan-Ruiz and the 10-round middleweight showdown between Luke Keeler and Luis Arias will stream live in the United States on ESPN+.
It made no sense for Conlan to fight Nikitin at this point. Nikitin has three pro fights. Let that matchup marinate. It may mean something down the line but right now as he said, it’s just stalling his career growth.