There are no holidays for Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) as he continues to train for his upcoming PPV challenge against undefeated WBA welterweight super champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs), which is just 16 days away.

Freddie Roach: “Thurman talks a good game but we’ll see if he can cut the mustard with Manny on July 20. Manny is 10 years Thurman’s senior and yet this will be Manny’s third world championship fight over the past 12 months. Activity keeps fighters sharp. The lack of activity explains why Thurman has looked worse and worse over his last three fights…he just seems to be fighting as little as possible to keep his title.”