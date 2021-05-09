By Hesiquio Balderas

After his TKO victory over Billy Joe Saunders, Canelo Alvarez was interviewed by Box Azteca where Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. is an expert commentator.

“Let me say first that you’re the greatest, you’re the inspiration I looked up to when I was a little boy. I used to watch tapes of your fights to learn from you,” Canelo told Chavez Sr. “I will never try to say I’m better than you because I look up to you. I just want to make my own history, my own path.”

Chávez Sr. had complimentary words for Canelo as well.

“You’re the best. I don’t understand how people would have said bad things about you when there are more than 73,000 people in this arena. You’re an idol and you deserve it,” said Chavez. “People always make comparisons but that’s just hate or envy. I’m proud of what you’ve done and I feel very proud of you.”