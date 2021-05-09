By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (30-1, 14 KOs) in front of 73,126 fans on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Canelo pressed the action and landed almost all the heavy shots. Saunders might have edged some close rounds. Canelo had a big round eight and Saunders stayed on his stool after the round. Saunders’ right eye was swelling shut. Canelo now holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts. He’s one belt from undisputed.

Official scores were 78-74, 77-75, 78-74, all for Canelo.