By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (30-1, 14 KOs) in front of 73,126 fans on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Canelo pressed the action and landed almost all the heavy shots. Saunders might have edged some close rounds. Canelo had a big round eight and Saunders stayed on his stool after the round. Saunders’ right eye was swelling shut. Canelo now holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts. He’s one belt from undisputed.
Official scores were 78-74, 77-75, 78-74, all for Canelo.
All that shit talk from BJS and he quit like a pussy.
Dead on.
Wow. Which one of you called the Canelo TKO8 victory? Great call….
Very close fight, thought BJS edging most rounds, but that was literally a 1 punch stoppage.
Very surprised BJS quit like that. The eye looked bad though.
I got that one wrong.
Not a close fight at all in my view. Commentary was crap just as always. Canelo missed some punches in the last 3 rounds but was still connecting hard shots. Saunders landed pitty pat punches and the analysts gave him way too much credit. Saunders was afraid plain and simple. He let his hands go against Lemieux and couldn’t against Canelo because Canelo has serious skills and powerful counters and people don’t give him enough credit. The dude is an all time great give him his due. Saunders simply couldn’t handle the constant pressure from Canelo. Saunders is one hell of a fighter and that shows how good Canelo is.
Saunders could handle the pressure, but he definitely couldn’t handle that punch, which reportedly fractured his orbital bone.
Canelo beat him fair and square.
Your nuts close close to what , Saunders lucky if he won one round, Canelo dominated from beginning to end, made Saunders quit what an embarrassment from a big mouth showboat chump who quit like a bitch, no respect to Saunders for quit god save this queen..!!
What utter nonsense , of course some of the rounds were close with CA ahead in the fight. He hit BJS with clean shot that did the damage a fair win that’s it. Unlike your silly comment more like someone just trolling.
Mr. O…. “lucky if he won one round”. Are you joking? BJS was realistically winning the fight. Canelo was having trouble even landing punches. The punches he threw were either slipped or blocked by BJS. Typical fanboy who ooosss and aaahhhsss every time Canelo throws a punch.
What fight were you watching. BJS quit plain and simple. This fight was not close.
no surprise. very predictable outcome
lots of hype
Billy joe was winning the fight until canelo hit him with a lucky shot. It looked l like like the mayweather fight all over again, canelo looked confused and one dimensional. Saunders was landing the cleaner, crisper punches at higher accuracy.
Exactly. By the 4th round, it looked like BJS had made the adjustments and was giving canelo a boxing lesson. I had BJS up 5-3 in rounds after 8. I don’t know what the hell happened. BJS got hit with a good shot in the 8th. You figure he has a minute to recover between rounds, but instead he QUITS. it’s fkin unbelievable. I hate to sound like a conspiracy theorist, but the ending of that fight made NO sense to me. Unless money changed hands and arrangements were made prior.
What were you watching? Did you see the stats of punches landed at the end of the fight?
Thumb?
Theory number 1. Saunders knew he had no chance but wanted a big payday.
Theory Number 2. Canelo is just too darn good and dangerous at 168?
Theory number 3. Canelo is undisputed Champion by the fall?
I’d go with theory’s 2 & 3, Billy was edging the fight in my opinion, very very surprised he quit like that, the eye looked bad and must’ve been for him to quit.
None of the above. BJS was winning going away, but for some reason chose to quit. I don’t know why, i don’t want to start rumors or conspiracy theories, but i think he was paid to quit.
Once again, I’d like to say I predicted an easy win for Canelo! Beat and made Saunders quit. Now onto fight plant for the IBF title. Which he will win easily. Let’s see the excuses from the Canelo haters. So much for the Gypsy magic that Tyson fury bragged about. Lol
Why continue with a eye swollen shut. He knew he would get robbed of a decision anyway.
No heart Saunders! Canelo is good, i get that, but a real champ Fights till the Dr. stops it! He talks a good story, but talk doesn’t win championships! Time to retire if you don’t have heart!
He clearly has serious damage to his eye… Probably a fractured eye socket. That’s not the same as a lack of heart.
Terrible damage to the eye. The uppercut must have broken something in his eye-socket. Suanders gave him an excellent fight, momentary outsmarting him. But Canelo’s got an extra gear and in the 8th round his punches started to take effect.
probably did his orbital which is a terrible injury and that alone forces a fighter to stop
he wouldn’t just quit something must have been really wrong for all those losers above who stated that you just losers
Yeah I agree, I thought BJS was edging enough rounds to be winning, but all that means nothing, that uppercut landed perfectly and effectively ended the fight
Jim, what fight were you watching?
You’d be one of “those” judges that turn in a God awful score card!
Stick to tennis or left handed puppetry… Not calling boxing matches!
Please.
Saunders lost every single round. And then he lost the nerve to continue fighting.
Please don’t make excuses for Saunders…. At best 2 rounds were “disputed”… But he did exactly what was expected: Jab, run, grab and hold, and lose.
He wasn’t gonna “edge” sh!t.
He lost to a better fighter and figured it out in round 1…with the first body shot landed.
Now Caleb can hype his turn and the haters can talk their trash.
Canelo had another day at the office…. because trains to win.
BJS was never confident against Canelo. He got his 15 min and his big paycheck and can move on now. I notice English fighters have been having eye issues lately :>
Plant is next, and Plant better not hide from Canelo. As for BJS, I am not judging because I believe he received a fractured orbital bone, which is a whole different level of pain. I do believe BJS should retire. It’s good to see Froch because he was a mean SOB in the ring.
Benavidez will probably have to meet Canelo at 175. Meanwhile, the stage is set for Plant to step up or get out the way.
Official scores are horse sh!t – 6-2 to canelo? Bollox!!
BJS lost on points and by stoppage-You do not a Championship by running -mouthing off and throwing pitter patter punches-Canelo is a great Champion
Funny BJS slated Dubois for the very same thing, karma is indeed a b…h.
I had it 4 rounds to 4. Good close fight. Canelo won it with a tremendous uppercut.
Such a shame, Billy joe Saunders was winning the fight; making him miss & outboxing Alvarez, had Saunders up by 2,3 rounds. But unfortunately canelo threw the perfect shot and broke billy’s orbital socket. Bad luck
So much for Gypsy heart. The pikey quit on his stool. If Canelo really wants to be challenged and see the peak of his performances he’s going to have to fight either David benavidez or Dimitri Bivol. I don’t see Caleb plant doing that much better than Billy Joe and will either lose a unanimous decision or get stopped late. Charlo won’t even last as long as the pikey did. Canelo is doing a lot better now that he is away from de la hoya. I just want to see him give peak opponents a full training camp without stipulations. If he can beat either David benavidez or Dimitri Bivol at the 168 limit, without any stipulations, I will officially anoint him onto my number one pound for pound list. As of right now, it’s still the Japanese fighter monster Inoue.
Well, the odds are almost always against a boxer v the puncher in terms of a decision, so BJS likely made the right one. It’s pretty clear the Can was getting slapped around again like the punk he is, and hopefully Plant will will plant him for good.
Really disappointed BJS didn’t come out for round nine so Canelo could put his lights out. What a dickhead he is. What happened to the “I’m willing to die in the ring” to win this fight? What a clown.
I thought 77-75 Canelo was fair. I think he saw something on film that showed Saunders vulnerability to the uppercut. You can’t afford to miss a punch like Saunders did with the wide left and leave yourself leaning forward for a second with a precision puncher like Canelo. I think the injured eye and follow up power punches took all the starch out of Saunders. He wasn’t punching back at all. He did give a good effort up until that point. The lack of power handicapped him also.
I hate british boxers most of them are all talk