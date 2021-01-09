Saul Alvarez won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Best Boxer of the Year award for his victory over Callum Smith to confirm himself as the top pound-for-pound fighter today.
Boxing had a year of many setbacks but managed to move forward. The end of the year could not have been any more perfect, with the reappearance of Canelo on December 19th in a great performance against the previously unbeaten reigning champion.
The Mexican had gone through several contractual problems that cast some doubt on his return to the ring, however, he stayed in the gym until they were sorted out. As soon as the situation was solved, Canelo was ready to fight for the Super Middleweight belts against Smith, the best in the division until that moment, and defeated him by unanimous decision at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Alvarez, 30, proved to be steady at 168 pounds, put up an aggressive fight, worked well with his waist motion and nullified any chance of the Liverpool native.
Canelo is now the owner of the WBA and WBC titles. He could only fight once in 2020 but it was the most important fight of the end of the year. He has announced that his plan for 2021 is to have three fights and face the best in the division. The public wants to see more of Canelo, who has proven to be the face of boxing. The WBA congratulates him for being the Boxer of the Year.
I wouldn’t argue about this choice, but Teofimo Lopez should have had at least a honorable mention for his victory against the number one P4P, Vasyl Lomachenko, who is a sure future hall of fame member, I can’t say the same about Callum Smith
Was thinking the exact same thing…
Tyson Fury win over wilder should get him the honours
Teo. should have won but Canelo fought a decent opponent on very short notice of course.
Let see some facts against or in favor of this selection:
Teofimo was the underdog against Lomachenko, Canelo wasn’t against Smith, he was a massive favorite instead.
Canelo fought a rival that was given not enough time for this kind of fight, Lopez fought Lomachenko in even terms.
Canelo won clearly and we might say easy, Lopez didn’t and even we can say he was a bit overwhelmed in one or two rounds by some flashes of Lomachenko’ greatness.
Callum Smith had a disastrous performance before facing Canelo, we can’t say that about Lomachenko.
Both win affected the landscape of their respective divisions.
IMO the win was decided by who means more money in the boxing world today, and we all know who this person is.
Why is it that everything Canelo does, get embellished in significance? He predictably beats a guy with a title on the line, and suddenly he is catapulted to fighter of the year status to go along with P4P. Surely there were lesser known fighters, who overcame far greater adversity and odds in and out of the ring to take this honor.
Stop hyping Canelo, forcing the narrative that he’s the face of boxing. He doesn’t deserve it. No single fighter does.