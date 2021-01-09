Knowing that the Covid-19 situation and the protocols required by the California State Athletic Commission still make it difficult to stage shows in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, promoter Roy Englebrecht is announcing that the first Fight Club OC show of 2021 will take place on Thursday, June 10th.

Englebrecht Promotions & Events will stage four Fight Club OC shows instead of their customary six shows, with 2021 Thursday dates now set for June 10th, August 26th, October 21st, and December 2nd.

“As much as I want to get back to putting on Fight Club OC shows and to satisfy the many fans who have been in touch with me wanting to get back to attending, I didn’t want to rush things too early and then have to cancel a show,” said Englebrecht. “I believe that by June most people will have been vaccinated and will feel comfortable attending with other fans, plus the state should be allowing fans to attend sporting events by that time.”