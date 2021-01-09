By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Sydney-based lightweight George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) will soon be getting his IBF world title opportunity according to the New Jersey-based International Boxing Federation. The IBF has ordered world lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jnr (16-0, 12 KOs) to defend his belt against number one contender and mandatory challenger Kambosos.
Lopez has become one of Top Rank’s biggest attractions after dominating Vasiliy Lomachenko over twelve rounds in October.
Kambosis scored a twelve round decision over former world champion Lee Selby in an IBF elimination bout to earn the world title opportunity
The IBF Chairman of the Championship Committee Carlos Ortiz stated that negotiations should commence immediately and be concluded by February 6. If the parties are unable to come to an agreement for this bout within 30 days, the IBF will call for a purse bid.
Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has been in negotiations to promote Lopez-Kambosos in Australia during April or May.
Nobody cares if Lopez, Garcia, Davis, Loma, or Haney have one of these stupid belts. They should all just do the Lennox Lewis and throw them in the garbage. Make the fights the fans want to see. Lopez isn’t going to make lightweight for much longer. Would like to see him fight 2 of these guys on the list.