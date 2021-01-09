By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Sydney-based lightweight George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) will soon be getting his IBF world title opportunity according to the New Jersey-based International Boxing Federation. The IBF has ordered world lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez Jnr (16-0, 12 KOs) to defend his belt against number one contender and mandatory challenger Kambosos.

Lopez has become one of Top Rank’s biggest attractions after dominating Vasiliy Lomachenko over twelve rounds in October.

Kambosis scored a twelve round decision over former world champion Lee Selby in an IBF elimination bout to earn the world title opportunity

The IBF Chairman of the Championship Committee Carlos Ortiz stated that negotiations should commence immediately and be concluded by February 6. If the parties are unable to come to an agreement for this bout within 30 days, the IBF will call for a purse bid.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has been in negotiations to promote Lopez-Kambosos in Australia during April or May.