Canelo Alvarez: I’m ready to make history. I’m ready for this great fight with Kovalev. Thank you to my team, to my family, thank you to my beautiful daughter who’s here – hi my love, I love you. We are ready to win.”

[Why Kovalev?] “Because he’s the best in his division, he’s one of the best, that’s why we chose him, to make history by fighting one of the best.”

[175 vs. 160:] “I feel comfortable, I feel good, we’ll see on Saturday how it all goes but I feel good.”

Sergey Kovalev: “I’m sure this fight is going to be very interesting and very difficult for both of us because we never step back, never give up…my goal is to break his strategy and use my strategy in the fight. My goal is to defend this title and follow my dreams.”

[Were you offended that Canelo chose you, perhaps seeing you as an easy win?] “No, I’m happy. It’s nice that this is the biggest call in my boxing career, and to face Canelo, I’m happy. This is a big test for me – to prove one more time, I’m the best light heavyweight in the division.”

[Will you be the first to KO Canelo?] “You know, let’s fight, and in the fight you’ll get to see. It’s not my goal, because when you follow that goal, you can’t do it. I just want to get into the ring and box very well and make a great fight for boxing fans and the boxing world.”