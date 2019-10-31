<em>By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing</em>

2016 Olympian Daniel Lewis (4-0,2KO’s) will make his American debut on Saturday against Texan, Alex Gaytan (6-4, 2 KOs) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The card is headlined by the WBC super featherweight title bout between Miguel Berchelt and Jason Sosa.

Lewis signed with Top Rank after impressive sparring sessions with Daniel Jacobs who was preparing for Canelo Alvarez.

As a middleweight, Lewis represented Australia at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and after four professional bouts holds the national title. He has targeted fellow Australian IBF#8 Tim Tszyu.”I beat Tim Tszyu in the amateurs as well, I was the only person to beat him,” says Lewis.