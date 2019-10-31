By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will clash with WBA #8 middleweight Michael Zerafa in a rematch on December 18 in Brisbane it has been confirmed by Horn’s camp.

The Melbourne fighter has promised to end Horn’s career in their re-match to be held at the Brisbane Convention Centre after claiming his camp pleaded with the ex-world boxing champion to let him fight WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata, only to be knocked back.

Horn’s camp have admitted they may have to talk about retirement if their charge suffers a second loss to Zerafa.