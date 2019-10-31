October 31, 2019
Boxing News

Horn-Zerafa rematch Dec 18

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will clash with WBA #8 middleweight Michael Zerafa in a rematch on December 18 in Brisbane it has been confirmed by Horn’s camp.

The Melbourne fighter has promised to end Horn’s career in their re-match to be held at the Brisbane Convention Centre after claiming his camp pleaded with the ex-world boxing champion to let him fight WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata, only to be knocked back.

Horn’s camp have admitted they may have to talk about retirement if their charge suffers a second loss to Zerafa.

Canelo, Kovalev comments

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>