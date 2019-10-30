DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing series hits Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT, on November 15. The 111th edition of Broadway Boxing features two undefeated heavyweight contenders from New Zealand in separate ten rounders.

Junior Fa (18-0, 10 KOs) will take on former US Olympian Devin Vargas (21-5, 9 KOs) in the main event, while Hemi Ahio (15-0, 10 KOs) meets Joshua “Too Tuff” Tufte (19-3, 9 KOs) in the co-feature. Also in action will be welterweight Ivan “The Volk” Golub (17-1, 13 KOs).

UFC Fight Pass will stream the event.