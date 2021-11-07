By Miguel Maravilla and Jeff Zimmerman at ringside
Boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) scored a spectacular eleventh round KO over previously unbeaten Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) to unify the WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo stalked while Plant tried to stick and move. Plant frustrated Alvarez for much of the fight, however, Canelo finally dropped Plant in round eleven, then finished him with a brutal follow-up barrage.
Things got started with Plant throwing the jab keeping his distance, Canelo landed a hard right hand as he proceeded to stalk moving his head side to side. In the second round, Plant continued to let his hands go with Canelo lurking connecting with the hard right once again, the connected solidly to close the round. Plant stayed away jabbed and countered, Canelo began connecting with the hard left hook upstairs and downstairs. Canelo began backing and pinned Plant against the ropes in round four, as Alvarez connected solidly inside.
Working the jab in the fifth, Plant boxed as Canelo countered and stalked landing the hard left hook inside getting through Plant’s defense. Canelo began to close the distance in the sixth, getting the right hand through and also connecting with the left hook. In the seventh, Canelo continued to back Plant and connect with big punches, later in the round Canelo leaned against the ropes attempting to lure Plant to brawl. In the eighth, Plant boxed as Canelo stalked and timed, the following round in the ninth, Canelo cut the ring as Plant circled, Alvarez connected with a right hand late in the round
As the fight got late in the tenth, Canelo kept coming as Plant appeared to be fading as he could not keep Canelo off. In the eleventh, Canelo finished it as he dropped Plant twice forcing referee Russell Mora to stop the fight
Canelo becomes the first Mexican boxer to become an undisputed world champion in the four-belt era.
Entering the eleventh round, all three judges had Canelo ahead 97-93, 96-94, and 98-92.
plant did very well but alas you need to go 12 rounds without getting caught clean by canelo. Great fight, very close going into 11th round.
I got home late and missed the fight, but did see the KO already on YouTube. According to Dan Rafael & ESPN though, they did not have this fight very close at all. Rafael had Plant winning just one round (first round), and he barely gave him that. ESPN had it 8-2 Canelo, with Plant winning the 2nd & 3rd rounds. I figured the late rounds might be a problem for Plant, but I would have expected him to win more rounds than these two sources are reporting. Rafael’s Twitter feed had me thinking Plant was out cold. That wasn’t the case, but it looked like a good stoppage. Congrats to Canelo.
I had it even after 10 but knew it was a matter of time for Canelo to get the ko.
I’m glad your not a judge.
Those scores were on point. I had Plant winning two rounds and those were toss up rounds. Plant was way to defensive and we know that when a boxers is on the run it’s hard to look good against but did good…
Good fight. Gave credit to Plant for standing in the pocket and boxing fairly well. Alvarez finally got in the shots that he was stalking Plant with all night. I was very happy to see the sportsmanship at the end of the fight. Good night for boxing…
So funny how some well-known folks picked Plant to win this. That timid, retreating style of his is so unworthy of a unification fight. Full congrats to Canelo, he really did end up punishing Plant.
I said no way Plant had a chance to even hurt Canelo. Canelo stayed busy and waited for an opening and destroyed Plant with ease. Wasn’t even close. Anyone have any idea who has even a slight chance of defeating this great fighter?
If he goes up to 175 again he would have a hard time against the best in that division. 168 down I don’t see anyone beating him
Maybe David Benavidez?
he is not going up he knows that is just a little too much
Mike Tyson
Plant fought well but did nothing to wow the Judges as Canelo was pressuring and dominating the fight on the scorecards. Canelo said he is staying at 168 to defend the belts and maybe fights with Charlo and Benavidez could be in the future.
Arturo, yes: David Benavidez. That will be a stylistic nightmare for Canelo and a fight he could possibly lose.
Benevidez throws alot and has power, but lacks the experience Canelo has. There are levels in this game.
Bullshit stoppage
Don’t be an idiot. We don’t need to see someone battered to unconsciousness. He was wobbling badly after the first knockdown
Agreed. Good stoppage. Pant was game and has a lot of skill. He did not quite have the power to effectively land counter punches, and Canelo did very well to slip the counter attempts.
Good point. Some thought they should have allowed Wilder to continue after his battering. I believe there are cases where someone won a fight and died soon after. That kind of sacrifice should be saved for war. We are all mortal.
He was wobbling but running and moving that’s his style he wasn’t knocked out there’s a difference
That not a stoppage by referee. That’s clearly a knock out by the winner..
A 3 second count when the guy was trying to get up Is a tko not a ko
How? He had no legs.
This fight went as I said it would. Plant, with his tough talk and unabomber hipster beard, was simply no match. Canelo simply too smart, too powerful, too explosive. He has fought and beaten fighters who are superior to Plant. I’m very pleased with this outcome.
Plant was countering better than he was given credit for but the fact he had no power he couldn’t keep Canelo off him or make him second guess walking in.
Agree
Tainted beef wins again.
BS Early stoppage! another bs win for Canelo!
Yeah BS stoppage. Plant had Canelo right where he wanted him
Lmao he was done I was yelling for the stoppage, didn’t want to see him get critically hurt
Conelo did what he was supposed and predicted to do, but it just goes to show what I say is demonstrably accurate. You cannot win a decision against Alvarez. No way Plant was down on the cards, and certainly not 98-92. Dmitry Bivol WILL knock Conelo out if the mexican fights him. MARK MY WORDS!!
Valiant attempt by Plant, BUT he had to deal with Canelo’s constant pressure and hard punches. Canelo is no joke!!
However, at 168, I only want to hear/see Canelo fight one more opponent: David Benavidez.
I hope Canelo does not go to 175 without fighting D. Benavidez at 168. D. Benavidez should kick himself more for not previously maintaining discipline…dang it!!
Meanwhile, D. Benavidez better TKO or KO his next opponent, so the public may create pressure for a Canelo vs. D. Benavidez scrap.
Congrats to Canelo!!!
There is no other fighter at 168 that I would want to see face Canelo, unless someone were to move up from 160.
i think he may be facing dirrell next
Good fight commentators were a bit annoying and the crowd was over reacting to a lot of missed punches. Respect to Canelo on a good win and spectacular K.O.
I hate that ref waving off the fight, Russell mora is a horrible ref, he did the same shit in fury vs wilder, did he forget how to count to ten, give the fighter the chance to get up and see if he could continue don’t just wave it off you fucking hump.!
Plant gave Canelo a boxing lesson for most of the fight. He moved better, used his jab effectively and countered well. Canelo missed a lot of haymakers due to Plant having a game plan that he stuck to. I personally had plant ahead on my scorecard going into the 11th. Canelo finally caught Plant – but he definitely had work for it. Most folks gave Plant no shot to even make it past the 4th or 5th Round – Plant has nothing to be ashamed about – Canelo is a beast and now the Undisputed Champ, it was a very good fight.
I expected more from Plant! What it finally came down to is, he lacked the firepower to keep Canelo “honest.” It’s going to take a superior boxer / puncher, or someone who really packs a wallop to beat Canelo!
canelo clearly an all time great its simple but I’m sure there are losers out there who will post negative commentary and those are the one who know zip about boxing
Wasn’t impressed by Canelo. It buffered everytime he threw a punch!
Good fight. Plant got worn down but definitely showed his skill. He needs to work on the throwing the lead right as well as the counter right hand a bit more but he was not an easy out for canelo. I actually think two of the judges were accurate. Canelo’s body work definitely slowed Plant down and allowed him to land that left, but he definitely was frustrated at times in there. Good solid win for Canelo as I thought Plants reach and movement would be too much for him. I do think Canelo needs to stay 168 tho as them boys at 175 are just way too big.
Wasn’t a fan of Canelo for some time but how can you not be a fan now? The guy is a fighting champion and deserves everything that he has. Good on him.
Why not take a tune up fight before fighting David b and fight GGG at 168
GGG is a 160lb fighter. Canelo always weighed more than him.
Why was Plant even there ? He was clearly fighting for $ but certainly not fighting to win.
Well if the ref did not stop the fight canelo was going to ko him anyway and maybe with plant ending in the hospital
Plant knew what the outcome was going to be, he said it during fight week, ” You’re looking at history” and he could not have been more accurate.
Canelo won this but he’s still a bum fighting in a bum era. Hagler,
monzon, sugar Ray Robinson, LaMotta & Harry greb would destroy him at middleweight.
Need to see Canelo against a fighter like Benevidez who can make him fight off the back foot. No more of these limited boxers. Good win for Canelo but let’s see who he chooses next. Probably some other limited fighter which poses no threat. Thought plant would make it 12. Kudos to Canelo
The guy who is fighting 17 day at december would be a test for Canelo and vise verce.
He has real killer power too and granite chin.
That is the next Canelo fight wanna see..
Nothing else matters.