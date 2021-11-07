By Miguel Maravilla and Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

Boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) scored a spectacular eleventh round KO over previously unbeaten Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) to unify the WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo stalked while Plant tried to stick and move. Plant frustrated Alvarez for much of the fight, however, Canelo finally dropped Plant in round eleven, then finished him with a brutal follow-up barrage.

Things got started with Plant throwing the jab keeping his distance, Canelo landed a hard right hand as he proceeded to stalk moving his head side to side. In the second round, Plant continued to let his hands go with Canelo lurking connecting with the hard right once again, the connected solidly to close the round. Plant stayed away jabbed and countered, Canelo began connecting with the hard left hook upstairs and downstairs. Canelo began backing and pinned Plant against the ropes in round four, as Alvarez connected solidly inside.

Working the jab in the fifth, Plant boxed as Canelo countered and stalked landing the hard left hook inside getting through Plant’s defense. Canelo began to close the distance in the sixth, getting the right hand through and also connecting with the left hook. In the seventh, Canelo continued to back Plant and connect with big punches, later in the round Canelo leaned against the ropes attempting to lure Plant to brawl. In the eighth, Plant boxed as Canelo stalked and timed, the following round in the ninth, Canelo cut the ring as Plant circled, Alvarez connected with a right hand late in the round

As the fight got late in the tenth, Canelo kept coming as Plant appeared to be fading as he could not keep Canelo off. In the eleventh, Canelo finished it as he dropped Plant twice forcing referee Russell Mora to stop the fight

Canelo becomes the first Mexican boxer to become an undisputed world champion in the four-belt era.

Entering the eleventh round, all three judges had Canelo ahead 97-93, 96-94, and 98-92.