PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Are you going serious? I’m still trying to figure out how plant could have been awarded 2 rounds. Just coz he did alright doesn’t mean he won the round.
which fight were these judges scoring. I had caleb winning the fight up until the 10th round!! If caleb didnt get knockout in the 11th round caleb would of won that fight!!
The judges had it 98-92, 96-94, & 97-93, all for Canelo….
How can u only give Plant 3 rounds?
This fight was rigged from the get go, the judges were probably paid off millions from Mexican drug cartel/government money for canelo to be guaranteed victory. It wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if canelo was cheating, his gloves seem suspect (either plaster of Paris or padding taken out), he suddenly in the last few years hits REALLY hard he used to be more of a boxer-puncher now he’s a pure slugger.
Dave Moretti judge since 1977, probably the best