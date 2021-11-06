By Miguel Maravilla and Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In the co-feature bout, former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KO’s) scored a fourth round knockout over Marcos Hernandez (15-5-2, 3 KO’s). A huge right uppercut by Dirrell did it as Hernandez was out cold. The referee reached a ten count at 22 seconds of the fourth.

* * *

Former world champion Rey Vargas (35-0, 22 KO’s) of Mexico City, Mexico won a unanimous decision over Leonardo Baez (21-5, 12 KO’s) of Mexicali, Mexico in a featherweight bout. Vargas came out aggressive in the opening round as he swung for the fences throwing overhand rights on the tough Baez. It was relentless activity from Vargas in the early rounds as he let his hands go, Baez pressed attempting to get inside. In the fourth round, Vargas continued to be active throwing punches from different angles tallying up points. Continuing to let his hands go, Vargas offense was to much but Baez kept coming.

The second half of the fight, Vargas kept his distance and continued to let his hands go but Baez kept pressing. Vargas kept the activity consistent in the seventh but Baez was not going away. Late in the fight, Vargas activity slowed down, Baez suffered a cut on his head as he was bleeding profusely but kept coming. Vargas fought conservatively keeping his distance boxing as Baez proved to be a tough out for the former champion.

After completing the ten rounds the judges scored the bout 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91.

* * *

Opening up the Showtime PPV telecast, Dominican super lightweight Elvis Rodriquez (12-1-1, 11 KO’s) scored a fifth round knockout over Juan Pablo Romero (14-1, 9 KO’s) of Mexico. Off to a slow start, Rodriguez and Romero worked the jab, later in the opening round Romero connected Rodriguez with a left hook to the body that momentarily stopped Rodriguez’s momentum. In round two, Romero and Rodriguez traded away exchanging big punches, Romero closed the round attacking. Romero pressed in round three as Rodriguez was fighting off his backfoot. In the fourth, the action continued, Rodriguez landed a straight left that staggered Romero as Rodriguez followed up with a barrage sending Romero to the canvas. A short left by Rodriguez in the fifth dropped Romero a second time as he was done, referee reached a ten count at 2:59.

* * *

Super flyweight Fernando Diaz (10-1-1, 3 KO’s) of Riverside California scored a fifth round knockout over Jan Salvatierra (7-1, 3 KO’s) of Los Cabos, Mexico handing him his first defeat. The action began right away as Salvatierra and Diaz let their hands go. Fighting at close quarters, Salvatierra attacked but a counter left hook by Diaz dropped the undefeated fighter as he got up and stumbled to the ropes, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

* * *

Super featherweight Jose Antonio Meza (8-6, 2 KO’s) of Durango, Mexico handed Jose Gomez (12-1, 5 KO’s) of Huntington Park, California his first defeat. Gomez scored a knockdown in the opening round and attacked. Staying on top of the taller fighter, Gomez made it uncomfortable for Meza connecting with the chopping right. Despite being knockdown, Meza rallied and outworked Gomez as he appeared to fade. In the end all three judges scored the bout 76-75.

* * *

2016 Mexican Olympian, flyweight Joselito Velazquez (14-0-1, 9 KO’s) dominated Gilberto Mendoza (19-11-3, 10 KO’s) of San Francisco in winning a unanimous decision. Velasquez was patient early on working the jab and countering as Mendoza came out aggressive. In the fifth, a huge left hook by Velasquez hurt Mendoza as he staggered to the ropes. The undefeated prospect Velasquez, was impressive as he boxed well and connected precisely throughout the fight, credit to Mendoza for hanging in and being tough going the distance as Velasquez finished strong. All three judges scored the bout 80-72.

* * *

In the opening bout from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, former world champion, super lightweight Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KO’s) of Cuba scored a second round knockout over Gustavo Vitorri of Argentina. Barthelemy knocked Vitorri down twice as the referee 1:54 of the second round.