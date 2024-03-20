By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara is set for his Cinco De Mayo weekend showdown as he takes on fellow Mexican former world champion Jaime Munguía (43-0, 34 KOs) of Tijuana. The Mexican showdown goes down Saturday, May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video. Canelo displayed the utmost respect to Munguia as they faced off Tuesday afternoon to officially announce the fight.

“This fight is a great source of pride for me because it’s all about Mexico. With our styles, this will be a great fight for Mexican boxing. The fans will be the winners. Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas,” Alvarez said.

Coming off a one-sided decision, Canelo successfully defended his undisputed crown as he annihilated Jermall Charlo for twelve rounds and scored a knockdown in the process to win a unanimous decision last fall.

“It was a good win. I was in control the entire fight. Defending my undisputed title is very important for me,” Canelo on his last title defense.

After months of speculation on who Canelo’s next opponent would be, Alvarez decided to go with Munguia as his May 4th opponent.

“Jaime Munguia is a respectful person and a great fighter who’s earned this fight,” Canelo on his decision to face Munguia.

The list of names for his May 4th fight included WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, as Canelo just defeated his twin brother. Then Munguia’s name entered the sweepstakes. There was also some buzz of a fight with Edgar Berlanga but the fight everyone demanded was Canelo vs Benavidez.

“He brings nothing to the table for me. The only thing Benavidez brings to the table is 25 plus pounds the day of the fight.”

As a result, the boxing world and avid fans now begin the notion that Canelo is avoiding a showdown with the undefeated former world champion David Benavidez. Is Canelo avoiding Benavidez? When asked at Tuesday afternoon’s kickoff press conference, Canelo responded.

“I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. This fight with Jaime Munguia, you must respect it. Remember all of you were asking for Golovkin, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and then…” Canelo on Benavidez.

When a fellow reporter asked Canelo if he had been offered a contract to fight David Benavidez, Alvarez responded.

“He is in no position to be offering me a contract or money.”

Alvarez has also mentioned that he doesn’t like to fight Mexicans, however, Munguia hails from the northern part of Mexico in the border town of Tijuana, setting the stage for the Mexican showdown.

“I’ve mentioned before that I don’t like to fight my fellow Mexican fighters. The reason being is because I proudly represent my country. Munguia has earned the right to fight me,” Canelo said. “In the end, there will be critics that are never satisfied,”

His opponent, Munguia made his presence known back in 2018 when he stopped Sadam Ali to win the WBO super welterweight title. After successfully defending his title, Munguia moved up to middleweight and campaigned at the weight class. Making the move up to super middleweight, Munguia edged out a tough Sergiy Dereveyanchenko last summer to win a decision. Munguia is coming off an impressive stoppage over John Ryder earlier this year to earn him a shot at Canelo.

“Munguia is a disciplined smart fighter who hits hard. He’s a power puncher and I like a challenge. He’s a fighter who can give the fans the show they deserve,” Canelo on Munguia.

Canelo will now begin his training camp in Lake Tahoe alongside his longtime trainer Eddie Reynoso in preparation for Jaime Munguia.

“We must train 100 percent because of the fighter Jaime Munguia is. A tough and determined fighter,” Canelo on his upcoming camp. “I know what I’m in for come May 4th,” Canelo concluded.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla