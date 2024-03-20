Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and unbeaten challenger Jaime Munguía went face-to-face for the first time Tuesday at a press conference in Los Angeles before they collide on May 4 on Prime Video PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “This fight is a great source of pride for me, because it’s all about Mexico. I’m proud to have my country featured this way in front of the whole world. The fans are going to be the biggest winners on May 4 and we invite everyone to what’s gonna be a big party for Mexico.”

Jaime Munguia: “I’m very thankful to Canelo and everyone who made this fight happen and brought us to this special day. We’ve been working really, really hard for this fight because it’s going to be such a big fight for Mexico.”