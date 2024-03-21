Kris Lawrence (The Heavyweight Factory) will present a boxing card this Friday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida. In the main event, unbeaten WBA #6 heavyweight and former cuban amateur standout Lenier Pero (10-0, 7 KOs) will take on 6’10 Donnie Palmer (12-3-1, 10 KOs) of Massachusetts in a scheduled ten round bout.

Also, middleweight and highly decorated amateur Yoenlis Hernandez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Cuba is scheduled to have his first ten round bout against TBA in just his third professional bout. Hernandez had approximately 300 amateur fights and won gold twice at the World Games.

Other bouts:

Yosdiel Napoles vs Yesner Talavera 6 rounds lightweights

Montaser Ontaser Aboughaly vs Raul Garcia Jr. 4 rounds welterweights

Alexander Hernandez vs. Gustavo Franca 4 rounds middleweights

Mohamed Hammaoui vs Milton Volter 4 rounds middleweights

Kamar Bray vs Ramon De La Cruz Sena 4 rounds welterweights