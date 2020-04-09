WBA middleweight/super middleweight and WBC franchise champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez had a talk with the Univisión network and took the opportunity to encourage and send his best wishes to people who have been affected by the crisis caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“I`ve been through tough economic times. Sometimes I had no money to pay the rent. It was complicated,” said Canelo. “There are times when you can’t find the way out and can’t find the right path, but life gives you opportunities and you just have to take advantage of them. I ask society not to lower its guard because of this situation we are experiencing. Better times will come.”

Saul lives with his family in San Diego, California, and is physically active to be ready, when his next fight will be scheduled.