Update: UFC 249 and all other UFC events have been shut down due to pressure from Disney/ESPN executives. This per UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

—–

Apparently the location UFC President Dana White has planned for UFC events is the Tachi Palace Casino Resort near Fresno, California, which is on tribal land and therefore is not subject to state law. However, names like California Senator Dianne Feinstein and VADA’s Margaret Goodman have criticized White, saying UFC will take needed medical personnel away from covid-19 patients. White had stated the the fights would be on an undisclosed private island.

—–

Doesn’t bode well for live boxing anytime soon.