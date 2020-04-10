Heavyweight Alexander Ustinov’s “Team Ustinov” will face “Team Romankevich” of Petr Romankevich this Saturday on YouTube in the first WTKF online world championship. This event is promoted by Vlad Hrunov at the Fight House in Minsk, Belarus. Ustinov was an MMA and kickboxing star before starting his boxing career at age 29. It doesn’t appear that Ustinov himself will be fighting.

—–

WBC lightweight champion in recess Devin Haney has petitioned the WBC to face number one contender Javier Fortuna immediately when boxing resumes. Fortuna promoter Sampson Lewkowicz wants the already mandated bout between Fortuna and Luke Campbell to take place for the interim title with the winner facing Haney within 90 days.

—–

WBC Talks will return next Monday, April 13th, after taking a pause for Easter.