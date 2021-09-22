WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight world champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant met for an intense staredown that turned into a scuffle Tuesday at a press conference previewing their undisputed super middleweight championship showdown.

During an extended face-off that kicked off the event, the fighters exchanged words and threw glancing blows before their respective teams rushed the stage to separate the combatants. Plant was left bleeding from a scratch under his right eye.

Regarding the altercation, Canelo stated, “You can say whatever to me, but not to my mom. I’m going to fight anyone who says something about my mom. And he swung first. I just pushed him. He swung first, and I do what I do. He crossed the line. It will be over in eight rounds or less. I’m going to knock out this guy. Easy.”

Plant commented, “We just had some normal back-and-forth banter up there and then whatever happened, happened. It’s none of my concern though. I’m focused and locked in on November 6.”