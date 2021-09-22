By Joe Koizumi

The weigh-in ceremony for the WBC 108-pound title bout was held on Tuesday in Kyoto, Japan, and defending champion Kenshiro Teraji (18-0, 10 KOs) scaled in at 107.5 pounds, while #1 contender Masamichi Yabuki (12-3, 11 KOs) tipped the beam at 107.75.

The scheduled semi-final for the vacant Japanese youth flyweight belt was abruptly canceled, as Aoba Mori tested positive for COVID in the PCR test conducted at the weigh-in, though Mori and his opponent Yuga Inoue both made weight.

The show will be presented by Shinsei Promotions at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.