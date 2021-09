By Miguel Maravilla

_

The Canelo-Caleb showdown intensified at the kickoff presser. After the two jawed a bit during their face-off, Canelo shoved Plant and a melee broke out. Plant took a swing and Canelo countered with a left-right combination causing a minor cut underneath Plant’s right eye.

Canelo and Plant will collide for the undisputed super middleweight title on Saturday, November 6, live on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla