The World Boxing Council Board of Governors have ordered a series of mandatory fights and final eliminators.
Joseph Diaz vs Ryan Garcia / WBC lightweight interim/final elimination
Gary Russell vs Mark Magsayo/WBC mandatory featherweight
Nonito Donaire vs ReyMart Gaballo/WBC mandatory bantamweight
Eduardo Ramirez vs Lerato Dlamini/WBC featherweight final elimination
The way it works in the WBC is the champion has the obligation to face the official challenger every 12 months. When the fight is ordered, 30 days are given for free negotiations, and if no agreement is reached, a purse bid is then held, in which all promoters can participate, and whoever bids the highest amount wins the rights to promote the card.
Yay time for the annual Gary Russell sighting
Ring Magazine and Boxrec have dropped Russell from their rankings for inactivity. I think they both had changed their rules for what happened last year, but he is STILL too inactive. Everyone became inactive, so he stepped his game up to retain his crown for being the inactiv-est.