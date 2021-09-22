The World Boxing Council Board of Governors have ordered a series of mandatory fights and final eliminators.

Joseph Diaz vs Ryan Garcia / WBC lightweight interim/final elimination

Gary Russell vs Mark Magsayo/WBC mandatory featherweight

Nonito Donaire vs ReyMart Gaballo/WBC mandatory bantamweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs Lerato Dlamini/WBC featherweight final elimination

The way it works in the WBC is the champion has the obligation to face the official challenger every 12 months. When the fight is ordered, 30 days are given for free negotiations, and if no agreement is reached, a purse bid is then held, in which all promoters can participate, and whoever bids the highest amount wins the rights to promote the card.