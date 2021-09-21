September 21, 2021
Boxing News

Jordan White returns Oct 23

On October 23, Jeter Promotions returns to Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland. Headlining the card will be super featherweight Jordan White (11-1, 9 KOs) battling Joe Perez (15-5-2, 10 KOs) in a fight scheduled for ten rounds. The 24-year-old White is coming off a KO win over previously unbeaten Misael Lopez in a bout that aired live on ShoBox.

In the eight-round co-feature, super middleweight Demond Nicholson (23-4-1, 20 KOs) will battle Victor Darocha (9-5-1, 6 KOs).

In six-round bouts:

Brandon Chambers (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, Maryland fights Blake Quintana (4-0, 1KO) in a battle of undefeated featherweight for the ABF Atlantic featherweight Title.

AJ Williams (4-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland fights Ricardo Becerril (2-9-1, 2 KOs) of Kinston, NC for the ABF super middleweight title.

Jaqeem Hutcherson (2-0) of Forestville, MD takes on Ernest Hall (3-1, 1 KO) of Baltimore in a super bantamweight contest.

Ebrima Jawara (4-1, 1 KO) of Germantown, MD tangles with Christian Otero (3-0, 2 KO) of New York City in a junior lightweight.

Junior Middleweight Joseph Veazey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore and welterweight Thyler Williams (5-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia will see action in separate fights against opponents to be announced.

The will be more bouts to be announced shortly.

Tickets are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchased at AXS.COM

The Hall at Live Casino and Hotel in Hanover, Maryland is located at 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, Maryland 21076

Anibal Miramontes Memorial

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>