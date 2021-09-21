On October 23, Jeter Promotions returns to Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland. Headlining the card will be super featherweight Jordan White (11-1, 9 KOs) battling Joe Perez (15-5-2, 10 KOs) in a fight scheduled for ten rounds. The 24-year-old White is coming off a KO win over previously unbeaten Misael Lopez in a bout that aired live on ShoBox.

In the eight-round co-feature, super middleweight Demond Nicholson (23-4-1, 20 KOs) will battle Victor Darocha (9-5-1, 6 KOs).

In six-round bouts:

Brandon Chambers (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, Maryland fights Blake Quintana (4-0, 1KO) in a battle of undefeated featherweight for the ABF Atlantic featherweight Title.

AJ Williams (4-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland fights Ricardo Becerril (2-9-1, 2 KOs) of Kinston, NC for the ABF super middleweight title.

Jaqeem Hutcherson (2-0) of Forestville, MD takes on Ernest Hall (3-1, 1 KO) of Baltimore in a super bantamweight contest.

Ebrima Jawara (4-1, 1 KO) of Germantown, MD tangles with Christian Otero (3-0, 2 KO) of New York City in a junior lightweight.

Junior Middleweight Joseph Veazey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore and welterweight Thyler Williams (5-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia will see action in separate fights against opponents to be announced.

The will be more bouts to be announced shortly.

Tickets are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchased at AXS.COM

The Hall at Live Casino and Hotel in Hanover, Maryland is located at 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, Maryland 21076