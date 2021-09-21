Unified WBC/WBO/WBA super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant officially launch the build-up for their November 6 PPV clash in Las Vegas.
They should do virtual conferences, to many COVID related fight cancelations lately.
Lol step right up step right up just 50 cents to see the bearded lady!
Plant looks like bearded lady! Actually a cross between Vanilla Ice and the bearded lady lol
I cannot wait to see Canelo wipe the canvas with this Plant clown. He has a big mouth but not the tools to back it up. Canelo by KO within 6 rounds.