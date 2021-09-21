Canelo-Caleb Kick-Off Press Conference Unified WBC/WBO/WBA super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant officially launch the build-up for their November 6 PPV clash in Las Vegas. _ Jordan White returns Oct 23 Anibal Miramontes Memorial

