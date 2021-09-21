September 21, 2021
Boxing News

Canelo-Caleb Kick-Off Press Conference

Unified WBC/WBO/WBA super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant officially launch the build-up for their November 6 PPV clash in Las Vegas.

_

Jordan White returns Oct 23
Anibal Miramontes Memorial

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Lol step right up step right up just 50 cents to see the bearded lady!

    Plant looks like bearded lady! Actually a cross between Vanilla Ice and the bearded lady lol

    Reply

  • I cannot wait to see Canelo wipe the canvas with this Plant clown. He has a big mouth but not the tools to back it up. Canelo by KO within 6 rounds.

    Reply
    • >